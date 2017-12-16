Find out Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's reaction when quizzed over Strictly romance rumours Are these Strictly stars dating?

It's been one of the most talked about topics during this year's Strictly Come Dancing, but Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez were left unimpressed when quizzed about their widely speculated romance. During a press conference ahead of the finale, the Emmerdale actress was asked to comment on the alleged relationship rumours. Daily Star asked: "Gemma, if heaven forbid that you don't lift that glitterball trophy - have you not won another trophy and it's called Gorka?" Stunned as the audience burst into laughter, Gemma was left aghast and refused to say anything in response.

Gemma Atkinson with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

Coming to her defence, Gorka immediately made light of the awkward situation, whilst rubbishing the romance rumours. Host and reigning Strictly champion Ore Oduba also joked: "He's [Gorka] my trophy actually. I'm going to go home with him at the end of this meeting." However, following the jibe, both Gorka and Gemma's dancing partner Aljaž Škorjanec were visibly angry. It comes shortly after Gemma, 33, revealed that nothing is going on "right now" between her and Gorka, but admitted that could change once the show ends. The soap star told The Sun: "Maybe once the series is over, but not right now… we'll see what happens." She added: "I know people want to see a Strictly romance but I'm not going to be giving you any I'm afraid, because I'm so focused on my dancing."

Alexandra Burke with dance partner Gorka Marquez

Meanwhile, during the press conference, Gorka heaped praise on all the finalists, crediting them for their hard work. "You need to go by week by week, you need to work every week. More than potential, the talent comes from how many hours you work. You can be the person with the most talent but don't do any work. I think all of them, they have the patience and the work otherwise they wouldn't be on the show. They make our work easier." He continued: "For example, with any of them they have been improving week on week. You have to know each other from week one, know what is good and what is bad."

Strictly Come Dancing's 2017 final will air on 16 December from 6.30pm on BBC One

