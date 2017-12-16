Loading the player...

Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson prepare for baby India's first Christmas The Made in Chelsea stars welcomed their daughter in June

This Christmas will be one to remember for Binky Felstead and Joshua Patterson. The Made In Chelsea stars are set to celebrate their first festive holiday together as parents, following the arrival of their baby daughter India in June. The couple spoke about the family plans in our celebrity advent calendar, and revealed some of the traditions they will be passing on to their little girl. "My family play a game called 'White Elephant' which we've got from our American family," Josh revealed, noting that Binky will be joining them for the first time this year, "so we'll be passing it on to her family as well". Binky, meanwhile, shared: "Our tradition is to leave sherry, carrots and mince pies by the fireplace for Father Christmas."

Binky, 27, and Josh Patterson became first-time parents on 12 June. Baby India weighed in at 7lbs 13oz when she was born just before 2pm on 12 June in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson with their baby daughter India

Proudly introducing their daughter to the world in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Josh said: "Having India has cemented us – even more than we were before." He added: "I burst into tears when she was born… When you've seen your partner give birth you end up feeling emotions for them that you've never felt before. I can't describe how much admiration I have for her for what she's been through… it's a new feeling in my heart."

Check out our Christmas countdown tomorrow to see which next exciting star we are unveiling!