Loading the player...

Lorraine Kelly reveals the first thing she does on Christmas Day – and it might surprise you! The ITV presenter has an unusual Christmas tradition

Lorraine Kelly has revealed there is one thing she always does as soon as she wakes up on Christmas Day – and it's not what you might expect! The ITV presenter revealed her Christmas traditions in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar, and said she always starts her day with a special treat.

"I have always loved Christmas and I've got lots and lots of Christmas traditions. The really important one being that when it's Christmas morning and I wake up I have to eat a whole chocolate orange to myself," Lorraine revealed. "Nobody gets even a sniffle of it, it's all for me and I have to do that before breakfast. It's just tradition. It's just the way it is."

Lorraine Kelly revealed her Christmas tradition's in HELLO!'s advent calendar

Lorraine admitted she has always been a big fan of the holidays, and particularly enjoyed putting out food and drink for Father Christmas on Christmas Eve when she was a child. "I absolutely love Christmas, I've always loved Christmas, from when I was tiny. Putting out the mince pie for Santa and a massive glass of whiskey that Santa loves obviously, and the carrots for the reindeer," Lorraine explained. "I love all that, I think it's so lovely."

CHRISTMAS: See HELLO!'s pick of our favourite presents in our Christmas Gift Guide

It is a tradition she continued for her own daughter Rosie when she was younger – and it certainly appeared to leave a lasting impression! "When Rosie was tiny, I remember when we used to put glittery footsteps all over the hearth because we had a real fire, so obviously Santa had been," she explained. "Just to reinforce the fact that Santa had been. One time Santa left behind a little bit of red velvet from his cloak and she kept that for years and years."

Lorraine is the latest celebrity to star in our 2017 advent calendar, check out our Christmas countdown tomorrow to see which next exciting star we are unveiling!