Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong has hit back at a Twitter troll who commented about her marriage on Twitter. In an emotional outburst, the Strictly make-up artist responded to a follower who told her she is "throwing her marriage away" and does not "understand" the painkiller addiction that Ant has been going through. The 41-year-old replied: "Educate yourself first love and get your facts rights. You don't know!! Sorry for your pain x."

Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong hits back at Twitter troll

Ant's wife was immediately inundated with messages of support, with one writing: "It's only yours & Ants business why you have both decided this is your only option. Stay strong girl." Another said: "Only you and Ant know what’s going on with your marriage. I really hope it works out for you both." A third post read: "Do not explain yourself to anybody! You do not have to justify your decisions! Be happy beautiful lady." One fan remarked: "Lisa please look after yourself. Ignore these people. No one knows what goes on behind closed doors. Keep strong. Sending love."

The Strictly make-up artist has been with Ant for 23 years

The tweet comes a month after Lisa hit back at reports suggesting her marriage to Ant is "on the rocks" following his stint in rehab. The make-up artist, who has been with Ant for 23 years, took to Twitter to quash the rumours, claiming she was not "estranged" from her TV star husband. In a string of hashtags, Lisa wrote: "#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #allaloadofmadeups*** #imnotestrangedthank-you #asyouwere." Her partner checked himself into rehab back in June after becoming addicted to painkillers following surgery on his knee.

Over the past few weeks, the couple's relationship has reportedly been under strain. But speaking shortly after his stint in rehab, Ant, 42, praised his wife of 11 years for her "fantastic" support during his recovery. He told the Sun: "I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners."