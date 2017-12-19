Loading the player...

Storm Keating reveals the one Christmas present Ronan gets every year Ronan and Storm Keating joked about what presents they'd like this year

Ronan and Storm Keating are behind day 20's window of HELLO!'s Christmas celebrity advent calendar! The beautiful couple hinted what they would like for Christmas this year, and Storm's idea was quite different from her husband's! When asked, Ronan joked: "Anything Tom Ford I love," to which Storm responded: "I said cuddles, and he asks for Tom Ford! See the difference? I keep it real."

Storm and Ronan opened up about their Christmas gifts

The singer then joked: "I like it when she cuddles me with my Tom Ford presents." Storm was already well aware that he liked the brand, adding: "He gets Tom Ford every year for Christmas." The couple also wished readers a happy Christmas, as Ronan said: "We wanted to wish all the listeners of HELLO! a very warm Christmas." Storm added: "Genuinely, a wonderful special Christmas with lots of love, lots of family lots of friends and all the magical tidings that come with."

The couple have had an amazing year, and welcomed their baby son, Cooper, back in April. Chatting about their eight-month-old, Ronan told HELLO!: "I can't believe I have a baby who sleeps so well, and I'm getting up in the middle of the night anyway!" The couple plan to spend the holidays in the Maldives, and Ronan explained: "It's been another mad busy year so we're both really looking forward to getting some sun and making the most of my two weeks off work… and as Coops is still too young to really understand Santa plus we're still building the new house, it makes sense to do it now while we still can. From next year onwards I imagine we'll be at home every year putting out the carrots and cookies."