Jeff Brazier's sons are all grown up in rare family photo with his fiancée Kate Dwyer Jeff and Kate announced their engagement in an exclusive HELLO! photoshoot in October

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer announced their engagement in October, and are getting ready to spend an extra-special Christmas together with Jeff's two sons, Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13. Earlier in the week, Kate shared a festive photograph of her with "the best" boys – and Bobby in particular is shooting up – now towering over his famous father! Kate captioned the photo, which was uploaded on her Instagram account,: "Posting this makes me super happy for many reasons – these boys are the best at look after me. And yes, @bobbybrazier is over 6ft." Freddie, meanwhile, looked the spitting image of Jeff in the picture, with both father and son sporting the same blonde comb-over and wide grin.

Jeff Brazier, fiancée Kate Dwyer and his two sons Bobby and Freddie

Kate has certainly made a mark on Bobby and Freddie. Jeff – who has single-handedly raised them since the premature death of their mother, Jade Goody, in 2009 – revealed to HELLO! that he had got their approval before popping the question. He said: "Both boys were intrigued by how it would work, how I'd do it. They said. 'What will you do, Dad, if she says no?' I said, 'I don’t want to be complacent, but I think we're alight.'" Jeff also told us that both his sons will have starring roles at the wedding – which will be "somewhere hot" next summer. "The boys will be my best men. It means a lot to me, for them to be such a huge part of the wedding."

Kate and Jeff announced their engagement in October

Jeff and Kate sound like they have a wonderful Christmas planned too. Jeff told HELLO! that neither of them will be spending too much time in the kitchen, thanks to Kate's parents taking over. He said: "For the past three years Kate's mum and dad have done the cooking which is very, very good for me. I know at one point I'm going to have to put the armbands back on and start doing a bit of the cooking myself because I do actually enjoy it. but probably not on that scale!"