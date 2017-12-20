Gordon and Tana Ramsay join their son and daughters to celebrate friend's birthday Alexander Dundas celebrated by throwing a party attended by the Ramsays, David Furnish and Anya Hindmarsh

Gordon Ramsay and his family, including his wife Tana, two daughters, Holly and Matilda and son, Jack, stepped out together to celebrate their family friend's birthday at the weekend. Alexander Dundas, who marked his 18th birthday on Saturday by throwing a stylish party, which was hosted by Lord and Lady Dundas, also welcomed Elton John's husband, David Furnish, Anya Hindmarsh and David and Serena Linley to the special day.

Holly, Matilda and Jack posed with Alexander

To celebrate Alexander's landmark birthday, Gordon dressed casually in a navy jumper and jeans, while Tana looked smart in black leather trousers and a chic jumper. Jack, 17, looked smart in a suit, while his sisters went for a more casual look, with Holly, 17, opting for jeans and a crop top, while Matilda, 16, wore an oversized black jumper as she hugged her brother for photos.

Gordon and Tana joined in on the fun

The down-to-earth family looked like they had a great time together at the party, and Gordon previously opened up about keeping his family grounded. While taking part in a Q&A session on website Reddit, he said: "I only took [my children to my restaurant] for the first time two years ago. Because there was no way on earth that I was ever going to introduce to them that level of food and be served by twenty waiters and waited hand and foot on because it was their daddy's restaurant. I need to protect them and respect the restaurant and team in my restaurant. I made them as normal as possible, like I said, from the beginning they had a work ethic."

David Furnish also celebrated Alexander's birthday

He added that he doesn't give his children anything unless they earn it, explaining: "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rotor. They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."