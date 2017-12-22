Loading the player...

Martine McCutcheon reflects on those she has lost over Christmas The Love Actually star spoke about her thoughtful Christmas tradition in our HELLO! advent calendar

Martine McCutcheon makes sure she takes a moment to "light a candle for those that I've lost" during the Christmas period, and to "think about what really matters." Talking in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar, the Love Actually star told us all about her favourite festive tradition – which takes place on Christmas Eve. She said: "I'm not really a religious person but I do find at Christmas it's a nice time to contemplate, to think about what you've lost, what you've got, who you miss." She added that she likes to go church to do this every year on 24 December.

Martine McCutcheon will be thinking about her loved ones this Christmas - pictured with husband Jack

Martine will be spending Christmas with her family, husband Jack McManus and their two-year-old son, Rafferty. And while plenty of feel-good holiday films are bound to get watched over the festive period, there is one that Martine just can't watch. The talented actress starred in one of the nation' best-loved films - Love Actually, where she played Natalie, the Prime Minister's (Hugh Grant) love interest. Despite the film's success, Martine doesn’t enjoy watching herself on screen.

Martine is our 22nd celebrity to star in our 2017 advent calendar, check out our Christmas countdown tomorrow to see which next exciting star we are unveiling!