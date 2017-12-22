Exes Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson reunite for iconic family photo shoot The couple have been married twice

Three decades of Hollywood greatness! Don Johnson and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith came together for a photo shoot with their daughter Dakota Johnson featured inside the latest edition of the Hollywood Reporter. The trio were also accompanied by Hollywood legend, and Melanie's mother, Tippi Hedren for the magazine's legacies spread.

Don, 68, Melanie, 60, Tippi, 87 and 28-year-old Dakota coordinated in black ensembles for the family shoot. In one photo, the Fifty Shades Darker actress stands next to her father, while Melanie and Tippi strike a fierce pose next to them. In another image, Melanie cosies next to Don, while Dakota embraces her grandmother.

Don, Melanie, Dakota and Tippi appear inside the Hollywood Reporter Photo: Joe Pugliese

During the shoot, Dakota got the surprise of a lifetime when learned about her parents' first encounter. "We were in the stairwell of this Anheuser-Busch Estate waiting for a setup," Don shared of the moment he met a then 14-year-old Melanie on the set of The Harrad Experiment, which he was filming with Tippi. "We started chitchatting." Melanie added, "I thought he was the most beautiful person I'd ever seen."

Four years later, Melanie and Don tied the knot in 1976, before divorcing shortly after and then remarrying. Of their on-again, off-again union, Tippi noted: "They were two beautiful, wonderful people, and here, my daughter was showing signs that I had never seen before in her, with an older man, and there was just sheer panic." She continued, "How do you handle that? There was a very strong attachment between the two of them." Don chimed in, "Still is."

Dakota says she has learned career lessons from her Hollywood parents Photo: Getty Images

With the family joking that Dakota — who will star in the final film of the Fifty Shades franchise — is the only one who gets work, the young actress admitted that she has learned career lessons from the previous generations, especially on how to navigate Hollywood’s climate today. "I was taught self-respect and grace and strength," she said. "Never before this moment did anyone in my family [explicitly] say, like, 'Be careful.' Sometimes, powerful men in Hollywood will try to whatever."