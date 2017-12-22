Myleene Klass makes rare appearance with boyfriend Simon Moston Myleene Klass and Simon Moston have been dating since 2015

Myleene Klass cosied up to her boyfriend of two-years, Simon Moston, as the pair were spotted attending Piers Morgan's Christmas party at the Scarsdale Tavern in London on Thursday night. The 39-year-old has kept her romance with the fashion PR private, and the pair rarely appear in public together. However, the couple looked loved-up and smiled at the camera as they walked into the party with their arms around each other.

Myleene and Simon attended Piers' party together

The star shared a snap posing with Piers while at the party on Instagram, writing: "@thepiersmorgan's Xmas party in full swing." In another video, Dynamo is showing her a magic trick in which he moved a black mark from one hand to another, and she captioned the video: "He got the moves... @dynamomagician @thepiersmorgan #xmasparty." Piers' party was jam-packed with celebrity guests, including Christine and Frank Lampard, Kay Burley, Gillian McKeith, Charlotte Hawkins and Ben Shephard, who looked to be in great spirits while leaving the night. Piers himself shared a snap from the party, writing: "Oh what a night. #XmasPubParty."

The couple have been together since 2015

The mum-of-two shares daughters, ten-year-old Ava and six-year-old Hero, with ex-husband Graham Quinn, and recently opened up about watching them grow up. Chatting to Littlewoods, she said her highlight of the year was: "Watching my daughters get bigger, funnier and more amazing," adding that she was excited to watch her girls "become their own little people". Myleene looked stunning on Thursday night in a chic strapless black jumpsuit, while wearing her shoulder-length brunette locks in waves for the event, and previously spoke about her fashion evolution, explaining: "I've been a goth, I've corkscrew permed my hair numerous times and I've worn 'all over' lilac in my popstar days and I've loved every minute. I don't live by regrets."