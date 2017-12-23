Gary Barlow and lookalike son Daniel enjoy night out at football match - see the sweet photo The Take That singer shared a rare photo with his son

Gary Barlow enjoyed some quality time at a football match with his son Daniel on Friday. The Take That singer took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself with the teenager, and fans were quick to draw similarities between the father-son duo.

"My gorgeous boy and me at the footie tonight #greatgame #happyxmas," Gary captioned a photo, which showed a photo of himself and Daniel sitting at a table after the game. The singer looked smart in a jumper and black trousers, while Daniel, 17, looked equally dapper in a white shirt and black tie.

The photo proved popular with Gary's fans, who shared their well-wishes with the pair. "What a gorgeous photo! Daniel is the spitting image of you," one fan commented. Another added: "Lovely photo. Nothing like quality time with the kids no matter how big they are."

Gary tends to keep his children out of the spotlight, but gave fans another glimpse of his teenage son in August when he shared a sweet message in honour of Daniel's 17th birthday. Daniel is the eldest child of Gary and his wife of 17 years, Dawn. They are also the proud parents to 15-year-old Emily, and eight-year-old Daisy.

Happy 17th Birthday Daniel Barlow A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

The 46-year-old has no doubt impressed his children with a recent accomplishment - making a cameo on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Gary shared behind-the-scenes photo from the set this week, explaining that he wasn't allowed to share his snaps until after the film's release.

Posing alongside R2-D2 and Chewbacca in separate photos, Gary wrote: "A couple of shots with my 'co-stars'. These pictures were all taken in 2017 on the set. They won't release any pictures you've had taken until the film is released. This is how they do it in another Galaxy far far away. #acceptit #starwars #thebiz." Gary also had the chance to sit inside Han Solo's space ship, admitting it was a "childhood dream". He captioned another photo: "Taken inside the original Millennium Falcon #starwars #childhooddream."