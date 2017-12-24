George Michael's family open up about first Christmas without him George Michael passed away on Christmas Day in 2016

George Michael's family has shared a touching message on the eve of the anniversary of his death. In a statement, the late singer's father Jack, and his sisters, Melanie and Yioda, wrote: "This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss. Christmas is not always easy, life isn't perfect and families are complicated. So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those, 'I love yous' out loud."

STORY: Mum gives birth to baby boy after George Michael's secret £9k donation for fertility treatment

George passed away on Christmas Day in 2016

They continued: "This year has been a series of tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least steeling ourselves this month to hear Last Christmas and December Song streaming out of shops, cars and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he's no longer here with us, missing him. We are at 'that age' and realise many of you will have had difficult losses too. Yog, who loved Christmas and always hoped it would snow, would want each of you that admired and loved him (yes – he knows you did!!) to take a moment, raise a glass, enjoy his music and think of him fondly, making sure to enjoy your time with, and appreciate your family and friends. Yog shared his music with all of us and many of you connected deeply with his words. Have a good Christmas everyone. And as our darling Yog would say... take care."

STORY: George Michael's ex-partner Kenny Goss opens up about his relationship with late singer

George's family shared a message about the star

George passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 at his home in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. He was 53. His cause of death was from a dilated cardiomyopathya with myocarditis and fatty liver, and senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter released a statement which read: "Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death… the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries."