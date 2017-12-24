Cheryl registers new song for 2018 comeback – find out the title! Cheryl is getting ready for her music comeback!

Cheryl has registered a new track titled That's My Song after a three year break! The new mum, who welcomed her baby son, Bear, back in March, has collaborated on the track with her former Girls Aloud bandmate, Nicola Roberts, who was listed as one of the writers on the song.

Cheryl welcomed her first child with Liam Payne

Cheryl hinted that she was working on material with Nicola and Team Salut after they tweeted her about a "session" with the pair, writing: "Today's session has been the highlight of our year @NicolaRoberts @CherylOfficial saaaafe quick maths," to which Cheryl replied: "Thank you for a great session you guys are amazing... quick maths." They then joked: "Lol yeah man was fun. Still don't know how you did it, or maybe it was the coffee @NicolaRoberts we gonna get your bongos for the next one."

Cheryl is focusing on her music in 2018

The Fight for this Love singer opened up to Lorraine about her decision to take a break from music, explaining: "It has been so long, my fans are very patient. I am receiving songs and music and stuff at the moment. I've got the luxury of being able to spend time with my newborn child and I'm going to take that for what it is, a lot of mothers have to rush back after giving birth. I don't think it's fair." A source confirmed that Cheryl would focus on her music next year, telling The Sun Online: "Cheryl is back in the studio and music is her main priority for 2018."

Cheryl also marked the 15th anniversary of Girls Aloud recently by joining her fellow bandmates, Nicola and Kimberly Walsh for a coffee to celebrate. She wrote: "Sitting here drinking coffee with these two and watching babies 15 years later!!! Crazy how time flies... 15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on."