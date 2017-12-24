Jennifer Lawrence gives Kris Jenner a Porsche for Christmas

Over Christmas weekend, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to show off an incredible gift she got from her new pal Jennifer Lawrence. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch published a festive photo which displays a beautiful white baby Porsche parked right in her home's foyer! Her surprise glittered amongst the star's gorgeous looking Christmas decorations and an incredibly large geometrical bear sculpture. "My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH," Kris wrote on Instagram along with the picture. "My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!!" She added the hashtags: "#bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited."

READ: Find out what Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and more stars would do for love

Instead of dropping major money on an actual Porsche, the 27-year-old Oscar-winner opted to buy her favourite reality star mum a toy version of the sweet ride that her grandkids will without a doubt get some use out of. It's no secret that J-Law is a huge fan of the 62-year-old and her famous family. Jennifer's obsession with Keeping Up with the Kardashians was initially revealed while she promoted her recent film Mother!

The actress told Vogue that she took refugee from filming such dark scenes for the Darren Aronofsky project by stepping into a "Kardashian" tent that was built on set just for her. "It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop—and gumballs," she said. "My happy place."

Jennifer Lawrence at the NYC premiere of mother!

Despite the buddies now having hung out on numerous occasions, nothing beats the epic story of Jennifer's first encounter with Kris. “My two best friends planned a surprise birthday party with a big surprise within the surprise,” the Hunger Games star told The New York Times. Right when her friends started singing Happy Birthday, “Kris Jenner comes out holding my cake... My knees buckled," she recalled.

READ: Emma Stone overtakes Jennifer Lawrence as highest-paid actress of 2017

"It was the closest I’ve ever come to losing consciousness," Jennifer admitted about the moment. "I had no idea. I'd never met her before, but we’ve always watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And then Kris Jenner and I sang ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ on karaoke." Since then, the duo have certainly seemed to become fast friends, thus, forming the entertainment industry's most unlikely friendship: "Jennerfer."