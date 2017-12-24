Pink shares hilarious letter her daughter Willow wrote to Santa about her ‘mum fail’

It looks like Pink’s daughter Willow is definitely on the nice list this year! The 38-year-old superstar shared a hysterical letter to Santa from her 6-year-old, in which she expressed her concern for the family’s 'Elf on the Shelf named Chippy. Willow wrote to St. Nick in fear of something being wrong with Chippy because he had "been in the same spot for three days. The What About Us singer published a photo of the note to her Instagram, writing: "Translation: [MUM] FAIL. 'Santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why.' #elfonthesamedamnshelf."

While the mum-of-two may have fallen behind on the 'Elf on a Shelf tradition, she definitely seems to be giving her sweet children a wonderful Christmas. Just last week, the star shared a festive photo of Willow decked out in a red holiday dress and Santa cap. The youngster adorably holds up her almost 1-year-old brother, Jameson, in front of the family’s beautiful Christmas tree. Pink simply captioned the post with a single heart emoji.

❤️ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:42am PST

The songstress also recently took to social media to celebrate Hanukkah, publishing a funny holiday riff on a famous Beatles song. In the video, as her menorah crackles and shines brightly, Pink gorgeously sings, to the tune of Hey Jude: “Hey Jews. Can you explain why my candle is sizzling? Does it mean there’s spirits in my house that want to come out? Can you explain?"

This year, Pink was memorably honored with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” at the MTV Video Music Awards. She twinned with her daughter, and husband, Carey Hart, at the ceremony, wearing a pinstripe suit. The Family Portrait singer centered her acceptance speech on her little girl, telling an incredible touching story.