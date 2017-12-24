Michael Douglas shares first photo of granddaughter named after father Kirk Douglas

Michael Douglas is one proud grandfather! The 73-year-old actor shared the first photo of his son Cameron’s newborn daughter Lua Izzy. Catherine Zeta-Jones’ husband posted an adorable picture of his granddaughter sleeping peacefully in her mother's arms on his official Facebook account. Alongside the photo, the Hollywood star wrote: "Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua!"

Cameron, who is Michael’s oldest child whom he shares with his first wife Diandra Luker, and his girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed their daughter on Monday, December 18. The 39-year-old announced the arrival of his little girl on Instagram by sharing a photo Viviane from when she was pregnant.

Michael shared the first photo of his newborn granddaughter

Attached to the photo, Cameron wrote, "Today my appreciation for Mother’s all over the world has reached new heights...today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior...I’m so proud of you @vivianethibes. #iloveyou."

The couple’s daughter’s middle name, Izzy, is a tribute to her great-grandfather Kirk Douglas who was born Issur Danielovitch, but later went by Izzy. Following the birth of his first grandchild, Michael told People magazine that his family – wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their children, son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14 – are "all ecstatic about baby Lua!" He added: "Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we're so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze."

The couple's daughter's middle name is a tribute to Kirk Douglas

Cameron’s daughter was born 16 months after he was released from prison following a nearly seven-year stay for a drug conviction. Earlier this month at the premiere of his stepmother Catherine Zeta-Jones’ new Lifetime movie, Cocaine Godmother, Cameron expressed his excitement about becoming a dad. He told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm really looking forward to it, and I think it's going to be more inspiration and drive to really try to put a nice life together for my daughter."