Victoria Beckham shares rare photo of all her children at Christmas! Festive feels with the Beckhams!

Victoria Beckham posted a selection of adorable personal snaps on her Instagram account on Christmas day, including a stunning shot of all four of her children. The former Spice Girls singer shared the rare photograph of her delightful brood all together: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, six. The fashion designer accompanied the snap with the caption: "Happy Christmas! Kisses from us all!"

The Beckham children looked happy and festive in the snap!

The picture also appeared to have had a special effect added; the snap glistened with falling 'snow' as it loaded! The snap attracted a huge 3 million views and 423,391 'likes'.

Brooklyn didn't look very impressed with his Grandmother's favourite drink!

The famous clan looked to be thoroughly enjoying their Christmas, with David Beckham's wife uploading several live updates on her Instagram stories, including a few shots of her favourite Christmas tipples. A bottle of Chateau Margaux wine was pictured, as well as a frosted martini glass which appeared to contain an elaborate pink concoction! Victoria, 39, also uploaded a comical shot of eldest son Brooklyn holding the glass and looking very unimpressed. The last picture included a snap of the gorgeous fashion designer wearing a pair of jeans, a festive red blouse, and a pair of comical reindeer antlers as she enjoyed a glass of wine.

Victoria enjoyed the festive fun!

Victoria has had a very busy Yuletide period so far – her daughter Harper was a flower girl at her younger brother Christian's wedding. The Wannabe singer's sister Louise uploaded a selection of memorable pictures of the big day with Harper posing alongside two other flower girls, including her cousin Quincy. The six-year-old look delighted as she showcased a pretty white tulle gown and silver Mary-Jane shoes. She looked adorable as she posed in the fairy tale style dress, with her long hair tied back, letting the traditional sheer-cape style dress take centre stage. The entire Beckham family were present at the wedding, including David, who looked particularly suave in a dapper suit.