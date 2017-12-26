Sam Faiers shares a gorgeous Christmas snap of her family! The Mummy Diaries star posts adorable picture

Sam Faiers shared a personal family photograph on her Instagram account on Christmas Day which included herself, partner Paul Knightley, son Paul, and new-born daughter Rosie. The beautiful snap featured the adorable family enjoying Christmas at home – with her two children in comfortable pyjamas, Sam in a festive red dress, and partner Paul looking casual in a checked shirt as they stood in front of their Christmas tree. The fabulous picture perfectly captured the happiness of the young family and attracted a huge 58,000 'likes'. The former TOWIE star has recently topped the 2 million followers mark on her hugely popular social media account.

Sam uploaded the great family shot

The reality TV star also posted regular live updates on her Instagram feed of her festivities. In one shot, Sam posted a snap of her one-month-old daughter gazing up at her, and captioned the tender moment: "Kisses and relax. We have had the best first Christmas my Rosie baby"

Sam shared the tender moment with baby Rosie

The mother-of-two gave birth to gorgeous daughter Rosie in November, and revealed her daughter's name almost a month later. Fans were eager to know what they had chosen to call their baby, but the reality star was in no hurry and responded to name speculation simply, saying "There is no secret, we just haven't named her yet."

She finally announced the news on Instagram, with an accompanying snap of her daughter sat upright on a chair. Fans flocked to have their say on the milestone, with huge amounts of comments praising their choice. One wrote: "Best name ever!" whist another commented: "I love the name!"

Sam Faiers reveals baby daughter's name

It's been a busy year for The Mummy Diaries star, with not only Rosie's arrival, but also her sister Billie giving birth to son Arthur in March. Sam admits her new nephew made her exceptionally broody –

"It made me all, ohhh I want a newborn!"