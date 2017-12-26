Jamie Oliver's wife Jools does Christmas Karaoke with children Christmas singing with the Oliver family!

Jamie Oliver enjoyed the festive season with his family, uploading a serious of hilarious Instastories on his Instagram account, which showed his brood of adorable children on the kitchen table singing Christmas Karaoke! The sound of the famous Christmas song 'Fairy-tale of New York' was heard in the background as his family belted out the festive hit.

The family had a sing-off!

The TV Chef's wife Jools joined in on the sing-song, as her children gave it their all. Jamie added a variety of festive filters to the catalogue of videos, and took great delight in filming the special moment. He can be heard saying: "They're all mad!" and laughing delightedly.

Jamie's children can be seen singing and dancing happily

Another touching live post the chef uploaded was a short video of his two sons in a space-ship style tricycle, with the Star Wars theme music playing in the background. He comically captioned the shot: "Only a Jedi would understand"

Buddy Bear and River Rocket took a spin!

Jamie often uses his Instagram account to share a variety of his mouth-watering dishes with fans. On 26 December, he uploaded some more personal snaps - including one of his son Buddy Bear making bubble and squeak with the Christmas Day leftovers, and a selection of elaborately made pies that he couldn't wait to devour!

Christmas is undoubtedly an extra-special time for the father of five. The chef spoke exclusively with HELLO! about his plans at Christmas, and explained it is he that cooks the Christmas dinner:

"Jools leaves it to me," he explained. "She's such a brilliant mum juggling all these kids, all these emotions and with everything that's going on that I really enjoy cooking for her." The happy couple have been together for 25 years and are parents to 5 wonderful children – Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy Bear seven, and baby River Rocket, who was one in August.