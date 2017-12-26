Khloe Kardashian reveals baby bump in dazzling Instagram snap Pregnant reality star is glowing

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram on Monday evening, in which she stunned in shimmering sequin catsuit with fringed detailing that skimmed her pregnancy shape. Khloe, 33, has recently announced she is expecting a child with NBA player Tristan Thompson. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star showed off her baby bump at her mother Kris Jenner's annual Christmas eve bash, which is typically an elaborate display, and one which the 'momager' puts on every year.

The pregnant star stunned in catsuit

The snap of Khloe and her blossoming baby bump attracted legions of comments and a huge 2.6 million 'likes'. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star accompanied the shot with a heartfelt message:

"Merry Christmas! May you sparkle and shine this season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump"

The sister of Kim Kardashian confirmed how far along she was, when answering a fan in the comments section of the app: "I'll be 6 months next week" she revealed.

The girlfriend of Tristan Thompson looked glowing, with her long blonde hair tied high up on her head. She sported a flawless, golden complexion and lashings of mascara and lip-gloss. Her make-up was applied by Hrush Achemyan - the make-up artist the entire Kardashian clan often use. Khloe chose to initially not comment on her pregnancy despite wide speculation by fans. She finally chose to share the wonderful news on Instagram on 20 December, where she bared her bump in a photograph, her partner's hands placed tenderly over it. She thanked everyone for "love and positive vibes" and explained: "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."