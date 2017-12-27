Kevin Clifton spends Christmas with sister Joanne amid marriage woe speculation The Strictly star spent Christmas apart from his wife Karen Clifton

Kevin Clifton spent Christmas with his sister Joanne Clifton amid reports of marriage woes. The Strictly Come Dancing star was photographed chilling out in front of the TV in an Instagram stories post shared by his sibling, captioned with the words, “I’m the best sister ever.” In the photograph, Kevin can be seen lying on the floor underneath the Christmas tree, trying to figure out what to put on the the television to watch.

As Hello! magazine reported previously, Kevin’s wife Karen jetted home to America just before Christmas day, and shared multiple pictures of herself enjoying festivities with her family. The 35-year-old dancer posted one snap of herself being cuddled by her young nieces, cryptically captioned, “Couch full of love x #nieces #familyfirst”. But despite reports suggesting the couple’s marriage is under pressure, the Strictly dancer’s wedding ring was still clearly visible on her finger.

Karen and Kevin, also 35, are reportedly working to save their relationship following weeks of alleged marriage problems. The couple, who are usually paired together for dance routines, sparked more split rumours when they failed to dance together during the opening of the Strictly final.

Adding fuel to the fire, during Ed Sheeran's performance of Perfect, Karen also took to the dance floor with Pasha Kovalev. Karen recently admitted that like all marriages, her’s "wasn't perfect", after her husband apologised live on-air for being difficult to live with during his time on the show with Susan Calman. "When Strictly is on I'm not the easiest person to live with," he said. "I go a bit mad. So I'd like to say first of thanks to my wife for putting up with me."

Karen clarified her comments later in an interview with the Sun. "We're just a regular couple. We've been together for seven years and like any other relationship you have your ups and downs, and nothing is ever perfect so you make it work,” she explained. "Everything is fine. It adds a little bit of spark to the relationship and it just means that we care about each other. We just need to keep pushing, and relationships take work, it's not as easy as you think, especially being in a job like Strictly."