Watch Michelle Keegan's amazing Christmas karaoke video! The Our Girl star had fun with family: see the clip of her singing below

Actress Michelle Keegan got into the festive spirit this Christmas with a spot of karaoke at the Wright residence. Mark Wright senior posted a brilliant video of his daughter-in-law singing Proud Mary at their house this Christmas on his Instagram page. The Our Girl star had recently been reunited with her husband presenter Mark Wright after spending much of the year apart filming for their respective TV shows, so the family were clearly enjoying being back together again.

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan

Mark's dad shared the fun video of Michelle singing on his Instagram page, and the clip quickly amassed nearly 300,000 likes by followers. He wrote: "Yes I can safely say the house has now been taken over for sure." Mark senior's fans loved the video, with one commenting: "That’s the Christmas spirit!! Merry Christmas, great singing girlys xx." Another said: "Amazing singers," while one fan wrote, "They're not letting go of that champers are they hehee."

Michelle and husband Mark are obviously loving spending quality time together after eight months apart. The couple appeared in high spirits as they visited Disneyland Paris before Christmas. They joined young people and their families who have been affected by the Manchester Arena bombing for a charity trip to the popular attraction. Michelle and Mark posed for photos in front of the iconic castle, wrapped up against the winter chill in padded coats, with Michelle adding a pair of black and gold Minnie Mouse ears to her wintry ensemble.

Mark and Michelle at Disneyland Paris

The pair appear to have had a tough year juggling their work schedules. Michelle has been filming Our Girl in Malaysia, Nepal and South Africa, while Mark has been filming the US TV show Extra in Los Angeles. They were reunited when Mark flew home for Christmas, with the former TOWIE star taking to Instagram to share details of their "idyllic" evening. Mark wrote: "How I've waited for this moment", alongside an emoji of a loved-up couple.