Danny Dyer spends an 'amazing' Christmas with his wife Jo The EastEnders star was pictured with his wife and two of their three children enjoying a day out at a fair

Danny Dyer and his wife Joanne Mas had an 'amazing' family Christmas together with their three children. The EastEnders star, who plays Mick Carter in the BBC One soap, enjoyed a day out at the fair, together with Jo and daughters Dani, 21, Sunnie, 10, and son Arty, four. Dani shared images from their time together on her Twitter account, which showed her parents and younger siblings posing for a selfie, while wrapped up warm in their winter coats and hats. In another snap, Jo was pictured enjoying a tasty looking burger in-front of a backdrop of festive lights.

Dani joked in a caption accompanying the images: "Look at these big kids and my mum munching away on a burger greedyyy. I'm the grown up in this family." The budding actress added that she had the "best day I could wish for" over the Christmas period. She tweeted on Boxing Day: "Christmas was amazing best day I could wish for. Round 2 at my nannies xxx."

Danny Dyer and his wife Jo enjoyed a family day out with their children

The family photographs follow speculation that Danny and Jo had gone their separate ways. The soap star was rumoured to have moved out from the family home and into a rented flat earlier in the year. It was also reported that Danny had been suffering from "exhaustion" in February, which saw him take a six-week break from EastEnders, swapping Walford for South Africa to give him time to recuperate.

Look at these big kids and my mum munching away on a burger greedyyyy😂❤️ I’m the grown up in this family xx pic.twitter.com/YRJR7vw2pA — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) December 23, 2017

Dani Dyer posted a series of photos from her Christmas outing on Twitter

Danny and Jo have been together for 27 years, and tied the knot in September 2016, in a wedding which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. Speaking about the special day, Danny told HELLO! at the time: "I was overwhelmed. Jo looked stunning - and seeing her there with all my beautiful children - I was really moved. It couldn't have been any better… To be standing here with the girl I grew up with – looking so beautiful in her wedding dress – that is a lovely thing. Jo is my best girl – the love of my life. Without her I would be nothing."