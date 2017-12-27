Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt fighting for her life after horrific car accident Car crash in Australia leaves Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt and her sister Annabelle with serious injuries

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt is in a serious condition following a car crash that killed her parents on Tuesday. The 29-year-old - who played Hope Morrison in the TV series in 2016 – is reported to be fighting for her life following the Boxing Day crash that took place on a highway along the New South Wales south coast of Australia.

Both Jessica and her 21- year-old sister Annabelle are believed to of suffered life-threatening injuries. After police managed to pull them out of the wreckage, the girls were airlifted to different hospitals where they both remain in critical condition. The actress is currently in St George Hospital and her sister is in Liverpool Hospital.

The horrific car crash that killed their parents- Lars Falkholt, 69, and his wife Vivian, 60, - is believed to of been caused by a head on collision. It is not yet known which of the cars reported was believed to of been driving on the wrong side of the road. The 50-year old driver of the other vehicle was also killed at the scene.

As well as her two-month stint on Home and Away, Jessica has appeared in many stage plays and also stars in the supernatural thriller Harmony, set to be released in 2018.

Messages on one of the TV shows fan pages on Instagram included “Such sad news, thoughts and prays are with you and your family and friends, Jessica, at this difficult time. #jessicafalkholt #hopemorrison. Another fan added: “The pain is unspeakable.”