Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright travel to Los Angeles to ring in the New Year The couple have recently been reunited after months apart

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have spent the last eight months apart due to work commitments but they are not spending another minute away from each other after being reunited earlier this month. Our Girl star Michelle has travelled with her husband Mark to the US, where he has been living since earlier this year.

The 30-year-old moved to Los Angeles in the summer after landing himself a full time job on US Emmy Award winning entertainment series Extra alongside Mario Lopez.

The couple, who married in May 2016, were pictured arriving at LAX with several suitcases in tow, suggesting the pair will ring in the New Year stateside. However, don’t expect the 30-year-old actress to move permanently across the pond. Former Coronation Street star Michelle has recently ruled out a 'permanent move', insisting she is too much of a "homebird".

"I love [LA]. I've only been a couple of times, but I find it a really positive and happy place. The weather is always nice and it makes you want to get up in the morning and seize the day...," she reportedly told BANG Showbiz.

"If a job came up in America, I'd jump at the chance but I don't think I'd move over there because I'm such a homebird.... if a job came up where I had to live there for a certain amount of time, I'd definitely do it though."

Since returning from filming hit BBC show Our Girl in Malaysia, Michelle has been spending time with her and Mark's family – and she has really been enjoying it! Mark Wright senior gave fans a glimpse of what it's like to spend Christmas at the Wrights and posted a video which showed Michelle Keegan and sister-in-law Jessica getting into the festive spirit with a spot of karaoke. Mark's dad shared the fun video of the pair singing Proud Mary on his Instagram page, and the clip quickly amassed nearly half a million likes. He wrote: "Yes I can safely say the house has now been taken over for sure." Mark's fans loved the video, with one commenting: "That's the Christmas spirit!! Merry Christmas, great singing girlys xx." Another said: "Amazing singers," while one fan wrote, "They're not letting go of that champers are they hehee."