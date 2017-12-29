Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez host the Kardashians at Taco night party The good friends shared pictures of their fun night on social media

J-Rod were keeping up with the Kardashians on Wednesday evening! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hosted Taco night at their Bel-Air home on 27 December and Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were just some of the star-studded guests to attend.

According to the former Yankees player, 42, the couple had "about 100 people" coming over to their Mexican fiesta. The Booty singer laid out a delectable spread that featured taco shells, rice, beans and array of toppings for her guests, who also included Joan Collins and J.Lo's best friend Leah Remini.

Kim attended Jennifer and Alex's Taco night on 27 December Photo: Twitter/KimKardashian

Jennifer, 48, sparkled at the party wearing a glittering purple Gucci ensemble. Meanwhile Kim made a statement wearing a black crop top and a hot pink fur coat. Kanye West's wife, 37, documented the fun-filled night on social media posting snaps. "Who else would host a Taco Wednesday in this outfit?" Kim said while showing off J.Lo's sparkling outfit.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez prepare for first Christmas together

The stylish duo snapped a selfie together, which Jennifer captioned on Instagram, "When Kimmy comes we always have to take a selfie..." The pair's respective mothers also bonded at the dinner party. Kim took to Twitter to share a sweet photo of her mother Kris Jenner and Jennifer's mum Guadalupe Rodríguez sitting together on a couch. Alongside the photo, Kim simply wrote, "Queens."

Jennifer and her beau Alex recently traveled to the West Coast from Miami, where they celebrated Christmas with their families including the singer's nine-year-old twins Emme and Max. During the holidays, the Shades of Blue star posted a photo of the family lounging in pyjamas, which she captioned, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS ❤️#lovepost #pajamajammyjam."