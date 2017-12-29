Louise and Jamie Redknapp divorce after 19 years of marriage The couple were granted a quickie divorce in just 20 seconds

Jamie and Louise Redknapp have officially divorced after 19 years of marriage. The couple, who announced their split in earlier this year, were granted their quickie divorce in just 20 seconds at the London’s Family Court on 29 December.

The couple, who are parents to two sons - Charley, 13, and Beau, nine, were not present when the decree nisi was granted on Friday.

In November, Jamie hinted that this Christmas won't be a family affair amid his marriage woes with Louise. The sportsman told Metro.co.uk that he'll be working over the festive period. He said: "To be honest, Christmas is such a busy time with the football and everything, I'm working. I've just had my schedule through and I'm working Boxing Day on Sky." Even though Jamie will be hard at work, the dad-of-two confessed he's still "looking forward" to getting into the Christmas spirit.

Louise recently opened up about her split from Jamie in an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine. "He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together," adding, "I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this." Louise, 43, also revealed that appearing on last year's Strictly Come Dancing and striking up a friendship with model Daisy Lowe gave her a confidence boost to restart her performing career.

Louise is currently starring as Sally Bowles in the London production of Cabaret alongside her Strictly co-star Will Young, with her comeback tour next year. Louise told the paper of her return to show business: "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself."