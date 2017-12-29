Karen and Kevin Clifton attend Strictly wedding amid marriage strife reports The couple were photographed at opposite ends of a group gathering

Karen and Kevin Clifton reunited on Thursday after apparently spending Christmas apart when they attended Strictly Come Dancing Artistic Director and Choreographer Jason Gilkison’s wedding in Liverpool. The couple have been plagued by reports of marriage problems ever since they didn’t dance together in the Strictly finale. And judging by Instagram photos, Karen spent Christmas with family in New York this year, while Kevin remained home with his sister Joanne Clifton.

Karen also shared photographs of the happy day on her Instagram account

MORE: Stars discuss the Strictly curse

But on Thursday, the couple were back in the same room together, celebrating their work colleague’s happy day. Joined by other members of the hit TV show, the Cliftons were photographed enjoying the celebrations by fellow dancer Gorka Marquez. The photograph which he shared to Instagram shows the couple posing in a big group picture with big beaming smiles on their faces, although they are separated by others, standing on different sides of the group.

Karen was in high spirits at the happy event

Jason married his partner James Carney at The Palm House in Sefton Park. Louise Redknapp, whose divorce became official today, and who was Kevin’s dance partner in the show previously, was also in attendance. Karen looks stunning in the photograph, wearing a floor-length black gown, while Kevin looks dapper in a black formal suit.

PHOTOS: Celebrity weddings in 2017

Karen also shared a number of pictures of the event via her Instagram account, but none of her with her husband. “Love u both and u know how to throw a partaaayyy!!!” she captioned one of the snaps.

Kevin posed for photos with his male buddies

Kevin featured in photographs with other members of his Strictly male dancing troupe too. In one pic he posed with Aljaz Skorjanec, Gorka Giovanni Pernice, Neil Jones and AJ Pritchard.