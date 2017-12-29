Eamonn Holmes awarded OBE, wife Ruth Langsford 'thrilled' Congratulations to the This Morning star

Huge congratulations! Eamonn Holmes has been awarded an OBE for his services to broadcasting in the 2018 New Year's Honours list. The 58-year-old journalist, originally from Belfast, Ireland, is known for his long and prolific career as a journalist and TV presenter – and more recently for teaming up with his wife, Strictly star Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn and Ruth are a fabulous double act

The host of GMTV and Sky News' Sunrise, as well as ITV's This Morning, is celebrating 38 years in television this year and has been keeping news of his exciting honour secret for the past three weeks. The happily married star revealed that his wife Ruth had been even more excited than him.

"This honour recognises a large body of work stretching nearly 40 years full stop the amazing thing is I was given an onscreen reporting job and an incredible opportunity by Ulster television when I was just 19 years old," Eamonn told HELLO! exclusively. "When I look back at all the things that I have achieved throughout my working life I think it's fair to say that I have made the most of that opportunity. Every general election since 1983, interviews with every Prime Minister in that time, a royal wedding, three royal funerals, two Jubilees for Her Majesty the Queen, massive sports events, big Saturday night TV shows, meeting the rich and famous are all things that I encountered along the way but I encountered nothing more wonderful than my partner on screen now and my partner in real life Ruth Langsford."

Eamonn says Ruth is as thrilled as he is

Ruth and Eamonn have graced the pages of HELLO! many times during his long and illustrious career. "HELLO! magazine has been there for some of the big events in our lives," Eamonn adds. "And all I can say to Ruth is I hope this accolade helps bring me closer to being the person our dog thinks I am!" He revealled his wife was "thrilled" with the news.

Other lucky recipients of honours this year include Ringo Starr who receives a Knighthood, Darcey Bussell who becomes a Dame for services to dance, Hugh Laurie who will become a CBE and Ross King, an OBE, also for services to broadcasting.