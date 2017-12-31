Find out where Holly Willoughby is ringing in the New Year The TV presenter is enjoying some winter sun with her family

Holly Willoughby is set to welcome in the New Year from a sunny spot abroad! The This Morning host and mum-of-three was pictured spending time on a beautiful beach with her family on Sunday before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin. The Mail reports that the star is enjoying a relaxing break in the Caribbean with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three. Stylish as ever, Holly looked sensational in a black, halter neck swimming costume and matching black, denim mini skirt. She accessorised with a straw hat and dark shades.

The Mail reports that the star looked to be having a fun-filled day, taking selfies and chatting to friends and family members. Dragon's Den entrepreneur Peter Jones and his family were also photographed with Holly's clan on the beach day. Holly also shared a photo of herself swimming with her Instagram followers and looked stunning as always.

This is Holly's second December getaway. Just before Christmas, she shared photos on her Instagram page of her festive skiing holiday, telling fans she felt reluctant to come home. The presenter hit the slopes for a week-long break, but returned to the UK just in time for Christmas. Sharing a selfie from her holiday, Holly wrote: "Home now... always hard to say good bye to this magical place... felt literally on top of the world." The TV host looked elegant in skiwear, with mirrored ski glasses and a cord jacket that featured a faux fur trimmed hood.

Holly is clearly making the most of her holidays before her work schedule ramps up in January. The star is returning to co-host Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield after a six year break from the show. Holly said she is particularly excited to be back because her children are now "old enough to come and watch". She added: "What is really nice is I have found a new appreciation for this kind of show (which I love) since having the kids. It is exactly the type of show we sit and watch as a family."