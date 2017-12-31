Jools Oliver shares cute family drawing by daughter Petal with space for the 'next child'! The mum-of-five insists she is not having a sixth child

Could Jools Oliver be getting a little broody again? The mum-of-five got her fans talking when she shared the sweetest drawing by her eight-year-old daughter Petal on Instagram on Sunday. Little Petal drew a picture of all her family members: Mum Jools, dad Jamie, big sister Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, herself, Buddy Bear, seven and baby River Rocket, age one. However, it was the space on the end of the line that caused a stir. Petal drew a little space for 'The next child.' Jools wrote: "One of my fav presents from Petal...😂 loving the additional extra!!!! (absolutely not an announcement)!!!!"

Jools' followers were quick to comment on the adorable picture. One said: "This is the sweetest thing ever! Wishful thinking, haha!" A second wrote: "That's one way to start the rumour mill." A third posted: "Ha classic. I have 6 children and they live in fear of ‘The Announcement’. I told them we couldn’t go to Disney land until everyone was old enough to remember it. Turns out they could be well into their 30’s before it happens." One fan said: "As a mum of 6 I can say there's always room for 1 more x."

LOOK: Take a peek inside Jools and Jamie Oliver's family home

Night night what a wonderful day ✨🌙🌝 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

Speaking to The Telegraph in August, Jamie revealed that he thought the family was complete. In response to whether they were finished at five children, he said: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." However, the chef did reveal that Jools thought slightly differently. He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."

In November, Jamie posted a touching tribute to wife Jools on her 43rd birthday. He wrote: "Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @joolsoliver. 43 years old today woop woop such a cool kind soul she is and I've never loved her more." Speaking of their relationship, he added: "25 years together now what a journey we've had together. I really hope you have a fantastic day today babe and enjoy your surprises. Love jamie."