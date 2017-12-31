Ronan Keating shares rare photo of his four children together on holiday - see the snap! The singer is enjoying a family holiday with his wife Storm

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have had a wonderful year, welcoming their first baby Cooper in April. Now 2017 has ended on another high note as the couple enjoy a dream holiday together in the Maldives. Ronan surprised his Instagram followers by sharing rare photographs of himself and Storm with his four children all together on the holiday. As well as baby Cooper, Ronan is dad to three children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly - Jack, 18, Missy, 16, and 12-year-old Ali.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Ronan Keating

Ronan posted a lovely photo of six of them together at an underwater restaurant, with the caption: "Good days and great nights. Couldn’t be happier. Got my family around me loving life. Got everything I need. Truly blessed. #Family #Love #Keatings#Maldives #2017."

His fans adored the snap, with one commenting: "Lovely picture. You deserve all this magic and fantastic time. Have a wonderful day." Another wrote: "Love little Cooper in the background looking at the fish! Too cute!" Ronan posted a further picture of the family on a bike ride together. He said: "New Year’s Eve cycle with my favourite people in the whole world. #Family #Love #NYE #greattimes."

Storm also shared family snaps of the happy clan. In one photo, they pose together standing on a jetty in a truly idyllic shot. Storm simply wrote: "K.E.A.T.I.N.G." Her fans loved the picture and one told her: "Such a beautiful family photo. Lovely seeing you all so happy!" Another said: "Been waiting for a pic like this when you mentioned the rest of the gang was joining you. You all look so beautiful!"

READ: Storm Keating reveals the one Christmas present Ronan gets every year

K.E.A.T.I.N.G A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Dec 30, 2017 at 6:01am PST

Ronan recently told HELLO! of their Maldives holiday plans. He said: "It's been another mad busy year so we're both really looking forward to getting some sun and making the most of my two weeks off work… and as Coops is still too young to really understand Santa plus we're still building the new house, it makes sense to do it now while we still can. From next year onwards I imagine we'll be at home every year putting out the carrots and cookies."

Storm and Ronan tied the knot back in 2015, after meeting on the set of Australia's X Factor in 2012, when the Irish pop star acted as a judge following the breakdown of his marriage. Ronan ended his 17-year-union with Yvonne, while Storm divorced Sydney financial director Tim Ivers in April 2012.