Gordon Ramsay's twins turn 18 – see how their celebrity friends marked the big day Gordon shares Holly and Jack Ramsay with his wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay's twins are offically adults! Holly and Jack Ramsay turned 18 on Sunday, and were treated to plenty of birthday messages by their well-known friends and family, including the Beckhams. Brooklyn, 18, who is currently on holiday with the rest of his family in Turks and Caicos Islands, took to his Instagram account to mark their special day, sharing a photograph of them all out at a party with a friend. He captioned the snap: "Happy birthday to these 2 muppets. Have an amazing day you 2 @jackramsay1999 @hollyramsayy." Romeo, 14, also marked the occasion, posting a photograph of the siblings at their home holding up large silver helium balloons. He wrote besides the image: "Happy birthday Jack and Holly hope you have the best day!! @jackramsay1999 @hollyramsayy."

Holly and Jack Ramsay turned 18 on NYE

Birthday girl Holly, who also posted the same photo on her own Instagram account, also made sure to wish her brother a happy birthday, thanking him for all the "adventures and challenges" they have been on together over the years. She wrote: "Happy 18th Jack, we’ve been side by side now for 18 years and you have always been here for me from the countless cry-laughing, adventures and challenges we’ve stuck together. I love you so much, here’s to us." Holly's followers, including Victoria Beckham commented on the photo, with the former Spice Girl writing: "Happy birthday Holly! Lots of love from us all!! X."

Brooklyn Beckham was among the twins' celebrity friends to mark their special day with an Instagram tribute

It looked like the twins had a day and evening to remember too, with their birthday falling on New Year's Eve making for double the celebrations. Holly shared a photo of her and Jack enjoying a drink out at a bar with their friends, which she posted on Instagram. In the snap, Holly looked stylish wearing a birthday crown and sparkly dress, while Jack looked smart in a black shirt.

Holly posted a photo from their celebrations on Instagram

Holly and Jack have an older sister, Megan, 19, and younger sister Matilda, 16, who has been making a name for herself over the past few years as a talented cook. The teenager looks to be following in her famous dad's footsteps, having released her first cook book, Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover, in May.

Gordon Ramsay has revealed all four of his children are ambitious

Proud dad Gordon previously opened up about his brood to The Telegraph. He revealed that his other three children are equally ambitious, with Megan at university studying Philosophy, Jack wanting to work as a marine, and Holly hoping to pursue a career in fashion. He also explained how he is teaching his own children to carve out a path to success. "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rotor," he admitted. "They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."