Jamie Oliver shares rare video of teenage daughter Daisy during family's NYE celebrations The celebrity chef is a proud dad of five children between the ages of 14 and one

Jamie Oliver spent New Year's Eve with his growing family, and it looks like they all had a wonderful time! The TV chef took to Instagram stories on Sunday night to share a short video of him and his second oldest daughter, Daisy, 13, as they watched a firework display. The pair took it in turns to model a pair of sunglasses which featured on the New Year's Eve photo app on the popular photo sharing platform. In the background, Jamie's young son Buddy, seven, can be heard exclaiming with excitement: "I love them," as he watched the fireworks.

Jamie Oliver and Daisy had fun with the NYE filter on Instagram stories

Earlier in the day, Jamie shared a photo collage of his top pictures from 2017, which included one of his wife Jools, and all five of their children. The childhood sweethearts are also parents to Poppy, 14, Petal, eight, and one-year-old River, and Jamie made sure to say a special thanks to his wife in a heartfelt message accompanying the collage. He wrote: " Happy Happy new year folks ..... i wish you all the very best for 2018. I really hope it’s full of loadsa good stuff, happiness, kindness, peace, laughter and good times not to mention some blooming good cooking to make it all come together !! Big love guys I wish you all the very best Big love jamie and the Oliver gang x x x x x x p.s a massive thank you to my dear wife @joolsoliver my family, best friends and my amazing work mates for being so wonderful and supportive to me love you guys xxxxx thank you."

Jamie posted his top photos from the last year

On Jools' Instagram, the doting mum shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her and Jamie in a photobooth, where she reflected on the past year, revealing that it had been one of "plenty of highs and lows." She also told her followers that she reads every single one of their messages, and thanked them for their support. The mother-of-five got her fans talking earlier in the week after she shared a picture drawn by Petal of all six members of her family and a space for "the next child." Jools wrote: "One of my fav presents from Petal... loving the additional extra!!!! (absolutely not an announcement)!!!!"

Jools also marked the end of 2017 with a sweet photo of her and Jamie

Jools' followers were quick to comment on the adorable picture. One said: "This is the sweetest thing ever! Wishful thinking, haha!" A second wrote: "That's one way to start the rumour mill." A third posted: "Ha classic. I have 6 children and they live in fear of ‘The Announcement’. I told them we couldn’t go to Disney land until everyone was old enough to remember it. Turns out they could be well into their 30’s before it happens."