Phillip Schofield marks the end of 2017 with star-studded karaoke night The This Morning co-host enjoyed a night out with his famous friends to mark the end of 2017

Phillip Schofield certainly knows how to welcome in the new year! The This Morning co-host celebrated the end of 2017 at chef Gino D'Acampo's London restaurant, where he was joined by his wife Stephanie and a host of famous friends, including Spice Girl Emma Bunton, All Saints star Nicole Appleton, and Celebrity Juice presenter Keith Lemon. During the evening, the stars enjoyed a spot of karaoke – and Emma made sure to sing a classic from her popstar days – belting out the words to Two Become One. Nicole also took a trip down memory lane, and sang her former band's hit Never Ever. Phillip documented his evening on Snapchat stories, which also saw him singing with Kaiser Chief's singer Ricky Wilson.

And while it looked like a fantastic evening had by all, there was one celebrity friend that was absent from the evening – Phillip's co-presenter Holly Willoughby. The 36-year-old is currently enjoying a holiday in the Caribbean with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three – but she made sure to send a message to her friends on the night. Commenting on a black-and-white photo of the friends shared by Nicole on her Instagram account, Holly wrote: "Ahhh…love you all." Holly's cousin-in-law, Tamzin Outhwaite, also commented on the snap, writing: "Happy New Year you lovely lot."

It's set to be a busy new year for both Holly and Phil, with the much-anticipated return of Dancing On Ice adding another day of presenting to their busy schedules. The hit skate show returns on 6 January, and ahead of the first show, Holly revealed that she was particularly excited that her three children are now "old enough to come and watch." "What is really nice is I have found a new appreciation for this kind of show (which I love) since having the kids. It is exactly the type of show we sit and watch as a family," she said.

Fans will no doubt be thrilled to see Holly and Phil presenting together for an additional day of the week either. The pair are much-loved for their on-screen chemistry and often get the giggles while presenting together.Holly previously told Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer that Phillip is just like a "grown up child," telling him: "It’s like when you’re at school and you’re in school assembly and nothing the teacher is saying is funny, but because you’re not allowed to laugh, suddenly everything’s funny, and it’s that. Phil’s like a grown up child. He’s like Peter Pan and he’s got that weezy laugh like Mutley. When I’m talking to camera and I see his shoulders go up and down and you hear that [laugh]. I’m like, well, that’s that then.”