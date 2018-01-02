Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint recovering from pneumonia Kim Kardashian and Kanye West two-year-old son, Saint, is recovering from the lung infection

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's two-year-old son Saint was recently hospitalised after being struck down with pneumonia, it has been revealed. According to TMZ, the toddler was taken to a hospital in LA on Thursday with the lung infection and was kept there for two nights to recover. Sources have confirmed that the couple's youngest child is now back at home and "doing well". Kim shared a snap of her family on Saturday, in which Kanye can be seen holding their little boy, and simply captioned the post: "Happy Holidays". HELLO! has reached out to Kim's representatives for confirmation.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Kim and Kanye are due to welcome their third child via a surrogate in 2018, and Kim recently opened up about her relationship with the anonymous woman who is carrying their child, telling The Real: "She didn't know at the beginning, well you can do it totally anonymously. You could go that route, and I just felt like I wanted, whoever's carrying my baby, like what if they weren't a fan of me or my husband? And what if they didn't want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be proud and on the same page and I wanted a relationship with her."

Saint is recovering from the lung infection

She added: "She was someone that had watched the show, not like a super fan or anything that it would have been uncomfortable, but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it. So she was really proud to do it, really excited." Kim's sister Khloe is also expecting a baby in 2018 with NBA player, Tristan Thompson. She shared a snap of her baby bump over Christmas, writing: "Merry Christmas! May you sparkle and shine this season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump."