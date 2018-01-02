Sarah Beeny on daring to dream big and the warm welcome awaiting Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle The Location Location Location TV presenter is planning to become a registrar

Sarah Beeny has helped lots of couples find their dream home. Now the Location Location Location TV presenter reveals her plans to preside over their wedding too in an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the new issue of HELLO!.

"I am planning to become a registrar. We have some friends who have asked me to conduct their ceremony and it actually seemed like a really fun thing to do," she reveals.

The popular 45-year-old tv presenter who plans to undergo the relevant training this year can provide a stunning venue too. Rise Hall, the Grade 11* listed 97-room stately home in East Yorkshire she restored with her husband, artist Graham Swift, is where she held her own wedding reception 15 years ago. Since its restoration many other weddings have been held there, and now it is moving on to the next level as all of its 29 bedrooms have been updated with the help of top suppliers such as celebrity florists Fulford Flowers who list the Beckhams and Elton John amongst their clients.

"We don't see Rise Hall as a hotel. Our vision is that it is a home – our home, but that other people can hire it as their home for their wedding or an event," explains Graham.

"It has the Downton Abbey factor but people also feel they can kick their shoes off or play football on the lawn," says Sarah, whose main family home with their sons, Billy, 13, Charlie, 11, Raffey, nine and Laurie, eight, is in South West London.

With weddings uppermost in her mind, she is thrilled to hear about the Royal Wedding in May. "It's wonderful news," says Sarah. "If Harry and Meghan do decide to change the venue, we can accommodate them. Rise Hall is free that weekend!"

