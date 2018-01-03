Elton John pays heartbreaking tribute following mother's funeral: 'Thank you for bringing me into the world' The singer's mother, Sheila Farebrother, died aged 92 last month

Sir Elton John has penned a heartbreaking message, addressed to his late mother, after attending her funeral on Wednesday morning. The Candle in the Wind singer, 70, took to Instagram to share the note, in which he thanked his mum for "bringing him into the world". Sheila Farebrother died aged 92 in December, just months after the pair healed their eight-year rift. In the poignant post, Elton wrote: "Dear Mum, Today's funeral was perfect.

"Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again. Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I've chosen all the music so everything will be just right." He concluded: "Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton #RIP."

Fans immediately rushed to post their condolences, with one writing: "I'm sending my condolences. Your mum did a beautiful up-bring with you." Another shared: "My deepest condolences. I’ve lost both my parents now, and as long as you keep your Mum in your heart and memory, she’ll never truly be gone." A third post read: "Ah that made me tearful... and I'm sure she would thank you for giving her the title mum."

It was widely known that Elton and his mother had a troubled relationship. They had reconciled in 2016, with the singer confirming that they had put their bitter past behind them. Sheila had even booked an Elton tribute act to perform for her 90th birthday. At the time, her son said: "Out of respect for my mother's privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship. However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother's 90th birthday."

Despite their feud, Elton continued to support her financially. He was believed to have paid his mum's bills and sent her a single white orchid for her 90h birthday. The bust-up came about after Sheila remained in contact with two of Elton's oldest friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, after the singer fell out with them. Bob had worked as Elton's personal assistant, while John had acted as his manager.