Strictly star Alexandra Burke continues to fuel engagement rumours Will Alexandra be walking down the aisle?

She's enjoying a well-deserved break in Thailand following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing, but it seems Alexandra Burke is still playing coy over those engagement rumours. The singer, who is in a relationship with long-term boyfriend Josh Ginnelly, has been posting various pictures from her idyllic trip - but is strategically keeping her left hand concealed. Alexandra first sparked engagement rumours when she jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway with her partner after the Strictly final, in which she finished as a runner-up.

Alexandra Burke has been hiding her ring finger

WATCH: Home Sweet Home with Strictly star Alexandra Burke

Since the Parisian trip, Alexandra has kept her ring hand deliberately hidden away and has not commented on the speculation. At the time, she also posted a cryptic Instagram message during her stay which read, "We'll always have Paris", the post was also simply captioned: "Best day ever." Fans were quick to leave comments suggesting that her partner had popped the question by sharing several diamond ring emojis.

The singer is dating Josh Ginnelly

The past few months have seen the former X Factor singer dominate the Strictly dancefloor with her flawless routines. In a recent interview with HELLO!, Alexandra praised her boyfriend Josh for being so supportive by saying: "Josh understands what my career is about. He wants to be involved." She also revealed that Josh had become good friends with her dance partner Gorka Marquez, telling Radio Times: "It's a good thing that my boyfriend is used to seeing me on stage with other men - when I first met him I was kissing two guys a night in 'Sister Act' - because I hope Gorka and I get the chance to dance many, many more [weeks]."