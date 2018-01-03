Lisa Faulkner has the sweetest thing to say about adopted daughter Billie The EastEnders actress adopted the 11-year-old in 2008 with her ex-husband Chris Coghill

Lisa Faulkner is a proud mum to daughter Billie, 11, who was adopted at 15 months old in 2008, and while appearing on Wednesday's Loose Women, the EastEnders star paid a heartfelt tribute to her little girl. While discussing adoption with panelist Saira Khan – who too has an adopted child – Lisa gushed: "I say she is like my little snowflake, she found me." The doting mum was on the show to talk about children's snacking habits and giving advice on healthy eating options as part of Change 4 Life's anti-snacking campaign.

Lisa herself knows more than a thing or two about food, having released a number of successful cooking books following her triumph on MasterChef in 2010. The actress previously spoke to HELLO! about her daughter's shared passion for cooking, revealing: "Billie loves cooking. Rather than baking, she actually prefers to cook food. She wants to have everybody say, 'Oh Billie, that tasted delicious!'"

Lisa Faulkner with daughter Billie in 2011

Lisa adopted daughter Billie with ex-husband Chris Coghil, and she revealed the most surprising thing about becoming a mum. She said: "I never realised how very much my daughter would surprise me. Every day is something different, it's a challenge every day in a new way. I don't mean that in a bad way. You never know if you're getting it wrong or right. You just have to get in there and hope it comes out alright in the wash! And the other thing is… I said to Billie this morning, I never knew I could love somebody the way I love you."

While on the show, Lisa also spoke about her time on EastEnders, teasing that she would come back in the future if she was asked. The 45-year-old left the BBC One soap after her character Fi Browning learnt that her dad, James Willmott-Brown, had raped Kathy, but not before taking down her family's corrupt business Weyland & Co first. When asked if she would go back, Lisa said: "If they want me back, I could go back. It was such great fun and they were so lovely to work with."