Why Frank Skinner thinks being teetotal is 'the greatest gift' to children Frank Skinner admitted his own father used to drink regularly

Frank Skinner has opened up about quitting alcohol, and how he thinks it has made him a better father to his five-year-old son, Buzz. The 61-year-old told the Mirror: "I know I am not a bloke who could go out and have a couple of pints… My dad John [a factory worker] always used to say 'none or enough' and that was a bit of a family motto. And I have realised, since having a kid, that the greatest gift you can give a child is a teetotal parent, because you haven't got the terrible tension in the house at about 10.50pm when Dad comes home... and that's something everyone I knew was brought up with. That feeling of, 'I hope Dad is going to be in a good mood when he gets in'."

READ: This is how Simon Cowell reacted to Olly Murs' new The Voice UK gig

Frank opened up about going teetotal

The comedian, who revealed that he thought he was an alcoholic in his twenties, continued: "I didn't define myself as an alcoholic at the time but I was, looking back. I did a questionnaire and I ticked a lot of boxes and I thought, 'Hmm, maybe I am'. Alcoholic is a pretty nasty word, certainly when you're in the midst of it."

MORE: EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa speaks about 'fresh start'

Frank presents Room 101

Frank, who will host the new series of Room 101 starring Charlie Brooker, Scarlett Moffatt and Pearl Mackie, has been in a relationship with Buzz's mum, Cath Mason, since 2001, and joked that he has proposed to her four-times during their relationship as she isn't a fan of marriage. He said: "I want to marry for love, and I do love her… At the moment Buzz is more interested in seeing The Last Jedi than us getting married. But he likes a party so, you know, any excuse. It's not out of the question."