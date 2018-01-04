Christine and Frank Lampard share rare pictures of his daughters during festive holiday Frank Lampard shares two daughters with ex Elen Rivas

Christine Lampard enjoyed some quality family time over the Christmas holidays, and she made sure she documented the festivities with her fans. Taking to her Instagram page, the TV star uploaded various snaps of her husband Frank and his two daughters – whom he shares with his ex-partner Elen Rivas. One picture sees the footballer's youngest daughter, Isla, give him a little kiss on the cheek. "Daddy's girl #nye @franklampard," the photo was simply captioned. Just days before, Christine posted another snap of Frank and his girls during a dinner date with fellow presenter Rav Wilding. "Merry Christmas Eve from the Lampards and Wildings," she wrote.

Christine Lampard has been posting cute pictures of her family

READ: Christine Lampard's gushing tribute to Frank on second wedding anniversary

On Christmas Eve, Frank posted a sweet boomerang video of him posing with his ten-year-old daughter, Isla. He said in the caption: "Merry Christmas everyone! Family, food and maybe a few drinks... #christmas #family." The posts come shortly after Frank, 39, and Christine, 38, celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 in a beautiful fairytale winter wedding, shared gorgeous snaps of their celebrations. "2 years ago today I married this amazing man! Happy anniversary @franklampard here's to many more happy years ahead," Christine wrote, while Frank told his fans: "Two years ago today I became a very lucky man. Anniversary lunch with @christinelampard. Beautiful #cipriani #anniversary." [sic]

The Lampards had dinner with Rav Wilding over the festive period

READ: Christine Lampard on her ideal date night with husband Frank

In November, Christine confessed that she is still head over heels in love with the sportsman, as she opened up about her ideal date night with her man. "I love the idea of going back to basics, I love my date nights," she said on Loose Women. "I love pretending like I am 18 again, you know when you get your hair done for the day. I know this sounds really soppy, but nothing fancy. I just mean the two of us having one night just us."