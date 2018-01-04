Gemma Atkinson addresses Ryan Giggs romance rumours after being pictured together The soap star has also been linked to Strictly's Gorka Márquez in recent weeks

Gemma Atkinson has finally addressed the romance rumours surrounding her relationship with Ryan Giggs. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Strictly star set the record straight after she was pictured enjoying a lunch date with the retired footballer and some of their mutual friends. She wrote in the caption: "There's a group of us having a New Year's brunch at his restaurant with staff because we are all MATES and have been for 14 years!!!"

Gemma Atkinson has dismissed reports which suggest she's dating Ryan Giggs

In November, Ryan broke his silence on the pair's close bond when he appeared on Gemma's Key 103 breakfast show. The 44-year-old was asked by her co-hosts about reports. "Me and Gemma have been friends for a long time," he replied. "And you know, as if!" Amused by his remark, Gemma quipped: "Oh cheers!" before adding: "Anyone I hang out with of the opposite sex, people say I'm going out with. Whenever we all go out together as friends, people say we're in a relationship."

Rumours of a romance between Gemma and Ryan first circulated in February last year, when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date together. The reports were further fuelled in October when the duo dined out again in Manchester. Gemma took to Instagram to share a photo showing her enjoying an intimate dinner out at Ryan's eatery, George's Restaurant, in Worsley. But in recent weeks, Gemma has also been linked to Strictly professional dancer Gorka Marquez, who was partnered up with Alexandra Burke.