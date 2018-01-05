Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd poses for cute photo with new girlfriend The actor went public with Hanni Treweek at the end of last year

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd is smitten! The actor took to Instagram this week to share a seriously sweet photo with his new girlfriend Hanni Treweek – who he went public with towards the end of last year. In the photo, Jack and Hanni are seen lying on a bed together with face masks on, which Jack captioned: "Those who mask together." The photo delighted fans, with many branding them a "cute couple". One wrote: "Cutest couple going," while another said: "So made up for you hun. Such a gorgeous couple!" A third added: "This is great!"

Jack and Hannii spent their first Christmas together, and the pair were pictured dancing at home in-front of a Christmas tree on 25 December. The photo – which was liked by Jack's co-star Catherine Tyldesley – was captioned: "Let's dance! Happy Christmas @ladyhanni89 X." The pair also went drinks in the festive period with Jack's Corrie co-stars, including Julia Goulding – who plays Jack's on-screen girlfriend, Shona Ramsey.

Jack P. Shepherd started dating Hanni Treweek at the end of 2017

The 29-year-old was previously engaged to childhood sweetheart Lauren Shippey, with whom he shares two children – daughter Nyla, eight, and son, Reuben, four. The pair announced their separation in October, following a 15-year relationship. The couple issued a statement at the time via a spokesperson in The Sun, telling the publication: "Jack and Lauren remain the best of friends and their main focus is the care of their children."

Jack and Lauren started dating when they were 14. They have had a tumultuous relationship, which saw Jack father a baby boy after an infidelity with sales executive Sammy Milewski. The now five-year-old child, Greyson, suffers with the rare and painful condition, Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood.

Hanni has been spending time with Jack's Corrie co-stars

Upon finding out about his infidelity, Lauren and Jack separated, but the couple later reunited and he proposed with a £3,000 engagement ring. A source told the Sun at the time: "Lauren understands that Jack made a terrible mistake. Now he has made the ultimate statement that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life."