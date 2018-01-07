Holly Willoughby looks stunning in a video shared on her Instagram account The Dancing on Ice host prepares to kick off Sunday’s show

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has already thrilled fans by sharing stunning Dancing on Ice teaser photos on her Instagram account. However, with the popular show due to air on our screens on Sunday she has gone one step further to ignite our excitement – posting a video on her account in a stunning aqua blue low-cut dress captioned Todays the day!! 6pm @itv.. “dancingOnIce is back.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the promotion shot for Dancing on Ice

The video that shows her stood alongside co-host Philip Schofield, was unsurprisingly met with comments from her followers remarking on her stunning dress. “Love your dress, beautiful as ever,” wrote one fan, with another adding “That dress is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen.”

Holly posted a photo of her in a stunning blue dress on Instagram this morning

After three whole years away from our TV screens, the firm winter favourite is back – and we couldn’t be more excited. Among those taking part is 38-year-old Geordie TV presenter Donna Air who is joining a cast of celebrities including Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown and Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker.

Having taken to Instagram to promote the show a few times over the past few weeks, Holly has shared three photos alongside Phillip Schofield as well as judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo. In one of the pictures she shows all six of them looking off into a beautiful mountain back drop, while the words ‘The greatest show on ice’ can be seen written in the stars.

The mum-of-three and This Morning presenter has close to 3m Instagram followers and has built up a reputation for being a style icon. It is no surprise that the outfits worn by the star each morning on This Morning are sold out just hours later making the 36-year-old the hottest force in fashion.

We can’t wait to tune into the launch show tonight to see if Holly is wearing the same dress pictured in her post this morning!