The Voice presenter Emma Willis stuns in a Victoria Beckham black and white trouser suit In a black and white trouser suit from Victoria Beckham Emma Willis cuts a chic figure

Emma Willis gave The Voice viewers fashion envy last night wearing a top and trousers from the Victoria Beckham label. Hosting The Voice for the third year running the 34-year-old star showed off her sensational figure in a black and white matching top and trouser suit.

Emma showed off her Victoria Beckham outfit on her Instagram page

The stylish mum-of-three has become renowned for her tailored looks over the years, favouring British brands such as Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney. Married to husband Matt Willis of Busted the couple have three children; Isabelle, eight, six-year-old Ace and one year old Trixie. The former model works with London-based fashion stylist Hannah Macleod to achieve her on-trend screen looks and is often snapped wearing clothes from Victoria Beckham’s fashion house.

Emma Willis and the judges of The Voice

Last night Emma posted a photo of her outfit on her Instagram account with the words “Aaand we’re BACK!!, referring to The Voice, which returned in spectacular fashion last night with judges Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, Will.i.am and newbie Olly Murs singing the Nina Simone classic Feeling Good song to open the show. The post was liked by over 14,000 people, with many commenting on how she was one of the best-dressed women ever.

With her stunning green eyes and pixie haircut, Emma looked effortlessly chic on Saturday’s show, posing beforehand for the cameras with her hands in her pockets. Her perfectly groomed eyebrows and flawless make-up finished off her look.

Emma Willis is ofetn photographed wearing Victoria Beckham

Emma is also back at the helm of Celebrity Big Brother presenting the latest reality TV show so there will no doubt be many more occasions this year when we will see her stepping out in her favourite British brand.