Stacey Solomon dresses in a £40 outfit from Primark The Loose Women presenter sings the praises of the high street shop Primark

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon took to her Instagram story on Saturday to speak of her love for the high street shop Primark. Insisting she was not working for them she praised the shop and videoed herself in an outfit of jeans, denim jacket, T-shirt, belt boots which she claimed cost under £40 for the lot!

Stacey Solomon posted on her Instagram story her Primark outfit

Earlier in the day in an Instagram post she had poked fun at her boyfriend Joe Swash as they accidentally wore matching outfits on a date. The 28-year-old shared a shot of them both wearing ripped black jeans and denim jackets as they got ready for a night out. It was the same jacket Stacey mentioned she had bought from Primark in a shopping spree over the weekend.

Striking a pose, she captioned it: “When you and your boyfriend turn up for a date wearing the same outfit.”

Stacey Solomon always looks stunning

The mum-of-two never fails to look glamorous, whether on the red carpet or the Loose Women panel. We are used to seeing the former X Factor star cover her enviably slim frame in chic trousers and elegant dresses so this dressed-down and baggy look made a nice change.

Stacey Solomon and her sons wearing matching coats

Stacey’s style has evolved a lot since she reached the 2009 X Factor final and won the hearts of the nation. Back then, she wore a lot of tight, full-length dresses but now is often spotted mixing designer wear with High Street fashion brands. When it comes to her sense of style however, it’s good to know Stacey doesn’t take herself too seriously. She recently shared a hilarious video in which she tells of her pride in her “muffin top, saggy boobies and stretch marks” and in October last year the presenter turned heads as she arrived at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink launch alongside her boys Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five – wearing matching cool camouflage print coats.