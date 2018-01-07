The Beckham family out in full force David Beckham brings Romeo and other members of his family to his fashion launch

The Beckham family were out in full fashion force for David Beckham’s latest collection launch during men’s London Fashion Week on Sunday. As well as 15-year-old Romeo, the former footballer was joined by his mother Sandra, his sister Joanne, her partner Kris Donnelly and their new-born daughter Peggy.

David Beckham looked super stylish as he arrived at the London Fashion week event

As part of the English heritage brand Kent & Curwen’s presentation, the former footballer showcased his latest range that he co-founded with creative director Daniel Kearns. The 42-year-old, who had sleeked his hair back into a ponytail, looked dapper dressed in a long navy coat over a black T-shirt and matching trousers. As he arrived at the event with his son Romeo, who was dressed in a burgundy jacket from the label, hordes of fans could be spotted standing outside the brand’s Floral Street store. Like his father, Romeo, - who was dressed in jeans and Chelsea boots - had also sleeked his hair back.

Romeo Beckham arrives at the event with his grandmother Sandra

STORY: Read how the Beckham family celebrated New Years Eve

It was the first time in a while David’s mother Sandra had been photographed and she looked effortlessly chic dressed in a striped T-shirt and skinny jeans. The same can be said for her David’s sister Joanne who arrived looking glowing despite only giving birth three weeks ago. The family appeared to be having a laugh with each other as they arrived at the event, with baby Peggy wrapped up against the cold in a stylish buggy.

David's sister Joanne is pictured arriving with her partner Kris Donnelly and their new-born daughter, Peggy.

STORY: See pictures of the Beckham family together on their recent trip

At the launch of the brands Autumn/Winter 18 range, David was seen to greet many guests warmly along with his partner Daniel Kearns. The pair teamed up to revive the former Saville Row brand Kent & Curwen last year which has seen the English sportswear label become, unsurprisingly, a massive hit.

Although his wife Victoria Beckham and the couple’s three other children were not present, the family have recently shared photos on Instagram of them all sharing quality time together on holiday on the Turks & Caicos islands.