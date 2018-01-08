Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were couple goals at the 2018 Golden Globes The loved-up pair has been married for 11 years

Before Nicole Kidman cosied up to her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Big Little Lies, the 50-year-old snuggled up to her husband of 11 years, Keith Urban on the event's red carpet. The adorable duo arrived at the 75th annual ceremony with their arms intertwined and looking as loved-up as ever.

Nicole donned a gorgeous semi-sheer black gown, while the 50-year-old singer wore a black shirt and suit — both in solidarity with the TIME'S UP movement. The couple's cuteness continued throughout the telecast, where the camera caught them getting close and holding hands on a couple of occasions. They even shared a sweet kiss after it was announced that Nicole would take home the prize for her role on the hit show.

Nicole thanked her husband as she accepted her Golden Globe

Speaking directly to Keith in her acceptance speech she said, "When my cheek is against yours, everything melts away." Her beau was visibly touched, tearing up on camera. The couple first met in 2005 at G'Day LA, an event honouring Australians, and were married the following year in a ceremony in Sydney. They have two children together, Sunday Rose, nine, and seven-year-old Faith Margaret, who was born via surrogate. The actress also has two adopted children, Connor Cruise, 22, and Isabella Jane Cruise, 25, from her previous marriage to actor Tom Cruise, which ended in 2001.

Newlyweds Nicole and Keith the day after their wedding in June 2007

In 2017, she revealed to Who magazine that she and Keith share a friendship similar to those she has with girlfriends. "That's what Keith and I have as well... As much as we have a love, we have an incredible friendship and trust." She also confided that she finds her husband most beautiful when he's on the beach, and when playing his guitar, saying: "He's gorgeous when he's on the beach. He's a surf boy, my Aussie beach boy. And, oh, when he’s playing his guitar."