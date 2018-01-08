Ewan McGregor thanks estranged wife and new girlfriend for Golden Globes 2018 win The Fargo actor surprised viewers with his acceptance speech

Ewan McGregor surprised viewers with his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The actor, who was honoured for his role in Fargo, paid tribute to two women in his life - his estranged wife Eva Mavrakis, and his new girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

First he thanked Eve, his estranged wife of 22 years, saying: "I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years. And our four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk."

Ewan McGregor thanked his estranged wife and new girlfriend at the Golden Globes

The actor then went on to mention his new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth, 33, who he met while filming his role in the successful show. "I've always loved being an actor and I got amazing actors to hang out with, and there wouldn’t have been any Emmett without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbard and Carrie Coon. And there wouldn't have been any Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead." Ewan concluded.

Ewan's acceptance speech prompted a mixed reaction from viewers, with some saying it was "a first" to refer to two partners in the same speech. "Wow. Ewan McGregor just thanked his wife AND his girlfriend in his #GoldenGlobes speech... on a show that's been all about female empowerment," another tweeted.

Ewan and Eve were together for 22 years

It emerged in October that Ewan had parted ways with his wife, after he was spotted kissing his on-screen girlfriend Mary Elizabeth. Ewan and Eve did not make a public statement on their split, but in November she felt compelled to respond with a simple but heartbreaking sentence, after a fan posted a comment on one of her Instagram photos. A follower had taken to the comments section on the social media site to express their shock at the couple's separation and Ewan's new romance, to which Eve replied: "What can I do?"

Ewan is now in a relationship with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan and Eve were together for 22 years and share four daughters: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. Mary Elizabeth, meanwhile, was previously married to director Riley Stearns, but the couple announced their split in May after seven years of marriage.